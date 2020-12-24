Due to COVID-19, MDC will not host Eagle Days events this year but encourages people to watch eagles on their own.

Did you know that thousands of bald eagles visit Missouri each winter and eagle watching in Missouri can be spectacular? From late December through early February, watch for eagles perched in large trees along river, streams, and lakes. Get out early in the morning to see eagles flying and fishing.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will not be hosting Eagle Days events this year but encourages people to look for eagles on their own. Here are some MDC suggestions for winter eagle watching:

Lake of the Ozarks at Bagnell Dam Access, east of Bagnell;

Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Route K, southwest of Columbia;

Lock & Dam 24 at Clarksville;

Lock & Dam 25 east of Winfield;

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Puxico;

Old Chain of Rocks Bridge south of I-270, off of Riverview Drive, St. Louis;

Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary east of West Alton;

Schell-Osage Conservation Area north of El Dorado Springs;

Smithville Lake north of Kansas City;

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge south of Mound City;

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner;

Table Rock Lake and Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery southwest of Branson; and

Truman Reservoir west of Warsaw.

Get more information on Eagle Days, including related MDC online offerings at nature.mdc.mo.gov/eagle-days-5.