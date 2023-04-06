The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for the 2023 Photo Contest. The deadline to submit photos is Sept. 1.

Entries can include images from anywhere in Missouri, featuring beautiful natural resources, unique state parks and historic sites, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, wildlife and people enjoying the outdoors.

Contestants can submit entries in the following categories:

Natural Resources: Photographs of Missouri’s air, landscapes and waterways.

Unique Places: Photographs taken within one of Missouri’s state parks and historic sites. For a list of all parks and sites visit mostateparks.com.

People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: Photographs of people enjoying and exploring Missouri’s great outdoors.

Judges will choose first, second, third and honorable mention winners for each category. Winning entries will be featured on the department’s social media platforms.

For more information or to submit photos, visit dnr.mo.gov/photo-contest. Questions about the photo contest can be sent to socialmedia@dnr.mo.gov.