Sac Osage Retired School Employees’ Association met on Monday, March 20th. The meeting included a report on the President’s Summit. An MRTA Region 6 meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 21st in Osceola. RSVPs will need to be called in by April 14th.

The Nellie Nicholas Scholarship was discussed. Applications and guidelines were given to the two El Dorado Springs schools. An announcement was put in the papers. It was noted that those that couldn’t pick up their forms in person could email Ashley Rogers at: arogers@eldok12.org to request a copy of the forms. An April 14th deadline has been determined, with applications being sent to Evelyn Boyle at her 1405 S. Jackson address. The Scholarship Committee will meet on April 20th to go through applications and determine scholarship winners by May 1st.

We have had many returning applicants, as well as new ones each year. Several recipients have gone on to work in local school systems. SORSEA has been able to award from 5-8 scholarships each year, each one with a value of $2500-6000. The Nellie Nicholas Scholarship has been such a wonderful opportunity for our El Dorado Springs college students pursuing a career in education. So far, SORSEA has been able to distribute almost $200,000.00 in scholarships to local students! Those attending community colleges are not eligible, but can take advantage of A+ tuition payment. Those students can then transfer to a 4-year college and become eligible for this scholarship.

Nellie was a dear member of our organization and she left a tremendous legacy with this scholarship for education majors. However, she did not wish this scholarship to be used for master’s work in education.