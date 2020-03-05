Get more information on MDC offerings at mdc.mo.gov.

Missouri hunters, trappers, anglers and others can get free copies of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) updated booklets on spring turkey hunting, hunting and trapping, fishing, and the Wildlife Code of Missouri. The handy booklets have information on related permits, seasons, species, regulations, limits, conservation areas, sunrise and sunset tables and more.

MDC’s new booklets on 2020 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information, Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations, Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations, and the Wildlife Code of Missouri are available for free at MDC regional offices, MDC nature centers, and other places where permits are sold.

Get booklet information online at mdc.mo.gov using the search tool at the top of the homepage, or use these specific links:

Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/summary-missouri-hunting-and-trapping-regulations.

2020 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information at mdc.mo.gov/spring-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.

Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/regulations/summary-missouri-fishing-regulations.

Wildlife Code of Missouri at mo.gov/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri.

Learn more about hunting and trapping in Missouri at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/.

Learn more about fishing in Missouri at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.