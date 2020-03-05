Editor:

As a PAR driver I drove a senior to get eye surgery. While at the Hospital in ElDo I was totally impressed with the medical facility there. While talking to a staff member, she told me of the many lives they save. Sometime ago a great grandson had trouble breathing, and the Hospital at ElDo at a late time in the evening done miracles. He was ok.

As a Stockton resident of (10 years), I hear lots of negative comments about “my taxes going for that Hospital in ElDo”. I’ve used the services for my family and I have drove/hauled seniors to get medical help. I wonder if some to the resentment is because it’s in ElDo, and we/me/they live in Stockton.

I don’t think that the vote against or for the tax levy is like a sporting event in high school. The Hospital could and should be a life saver if needed. I would urge one to think and weigh the facts about the Hospital in ElDo. I would never tell one how to vote on any issue. How one votes is their American right.

I think to lose or close down such a medical entity needs careful thought/thinking/voting. I am totally in the dark as to the taxes and tax monies for Cedar County Memorial Hospital. As I see it, it is here when needed. To close or lose Cedar County Memorial Hospital is a serious matter. I would hope when voting lots of thoughts and common sense will help guide one with their thought on voting for the tax levy. I hope only for the best for Cedar County.

Ernie Rucker

Stockton