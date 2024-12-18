The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.

ST V JOSHUA ARL, LEBANON, MO, fish without a permit-MO resident. Count 1 – defenadnat sentenced to fine $49.50 and court costs.

ST V DANNY LEE BAKER JR., EL DORADO SPRINGS, charge 1-operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. Defendant sentenced to fine $141.50 and court cost. Charge 2-driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/vastened safety belt. Count 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $10 and court costs 24.035/29.15 ineffect counsel: n, 24.035/29.15 ineffect counsel: n no, allocution: y yes.

ST V ELIZABETH LYNN BARNETT, COLLINS, fail to display plates on mtr veh/trl. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs.

ST V SHANNA LYN BLACKMORE, STOCKTON, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentanced to fine $60.50 and cout costs.

ST V MICKA JOE COOPER, HUMANSVILLE, fail to display plates on mtr veh/trl. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs.

ST V KIANA LYNE DELVALLE, EL DORADO SPRINGS, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $155.50 and court costs.

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION V JORDAN H. DERAGOWSKI, EL DORADO SPRINGS, judgment entered $1,439.78.

ST V NANCY HILAH GUERRA, EL DORADO SPRINGS, charge 1-fail to display plates on mtr veh/trl. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs. Charge 2-driver/front seat passenger fail to wear propery adjusted/fastened safety belt. Count 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $10.

ST V JOHN HARDIE, EL DORADO SPRINGS, judgment cvc $46 – other. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

ST V WILLIAM HAWS, KEARNEY, MO, operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. Defendant sentenced to fine $100 and court cost.

ST V CHRISTOPHER M. HON, OSCEOLA, charge 1-stealing – $750 or more.Count 1 – defendant sentenced to six years doc CONC/CONS case and county: CONC w/each other, 24.035/29.15 ineffect counsel: n no, allocution: y yes, authorize additional officer: y yes, crim hist prob log override: y yes, deliver certif copy of judmt: y yes. Chare 2-property damage 1st degree. Count 2-defendant sentenced to four years doc CONC/CONS case and county: CONC w/each other, 24.035/29.15 ineffect counsel: n no, allocution: y yes, authorize additional officer: y yes, crim hist prob log override: y yes, deliver certif copy of judmt: y yes.

ST V STEPHEN KENDUS, EL DORADO SPRINGS, charge 1-passing bad check. Defendant sentenced to sis, one year probation. Charge 2-passing bad check. Defendant sentenced to sis, one year probation. Charge 3-passing bad check. Defendant sentenced to sis, one year probation. Charge 4-passing bad check. Defendant sentenced to sis, one year probation. Charge 5-passing bad check. Defendant sentenced to sis, one year probation.

ST V BRANDEE G. LAWSON, NEVADA, stealing – $750 or more. Count 2 – defendant sentenced to five years doc, ses, five years of probation.

ST V BRANDEE G. LAWSON, NEVADA, charge 1-tampering with motor vehicle – 1st degree. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to five years doc, ses, five years of probation, count 2 – defendant sentenced to five years doc, ses, five years of probation. Charge 2-unlawful possession of a firearm. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to five years doc, ses, five years of probation, count 2 – defendant sentenced to five years doc, ses, five years of probation.

ST V BRANDEE G. LAWSON, NEVADA, charge 2-unlawful possession of a firearm. Count 2 – defendant sentenced to seven years doc, ses, five years of probation.

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP OF MO V STACY NEWSOME, EL DORADO SPRINGS, jgmt transcribed circuit court $3,122.25.

ST V KEVIN WHITWORTH, LIBERAL, MO, dwi – persistent. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to four years doc, ses, five years of probation.

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC V LARRY M. WINDER, STOCKTON, judgment entered $1,320.02.

CAPITAL ONE, N.A. V DANNY A. WOODY, EL DORADO SPRINGS, judgment entered $6,730.46.

AC Contract reports

AC Breach of contract

Dec. 9, PHARUS FUNDING, LLC V KYRA L. JONES.

Dec. 9, CHECK INTO CASH OF MISSOURI, INC. V TRACY GERHART.

AC Suit on account

Dec. 11, CAPITAL ONE, N.A. V LEON F. CHRISTENSEN.

Dec. 11, CAPITAL ONE, N.A. V LEON F. CHRISTENSEN.

AC Small claims

AC Small claims over $100

Dec. 10, MARK TRUSTY V GORDON GLOVER.

CC Domestic relations

CC Change of name

Dec. 5, IN RE KAYLA R. GROVER.

CC Dissolution w/ children

Dec. 6, HALEY N. BONNETT V RICHY L. BONNETT JR.

CC Dissolution w/o children

Dec. 10, NICHOLAS J. DIRUSSO V BRITTANY N. DIRUSSO.

Dec. 11, TOMMY L. GOODMAN V DANA L. GOODMAN.

CC Motion to modify

Dec. 9, KRISTY M. BONNETT V ANTHONY M. BONNETT.

AC Criminal reports

AC Felony

Dec. 11, ST V MATTHEW STEVENS.

Dec. 11, ST V STEPHEN KENDUS.

AC Misdemeanor

Dec. 5, ST V FORREST JACOB LURTEN.

Dec. 6, ST V LELAND RAY MYERS.

Dec. 9, ST V RONDA JO NEILL.

Dec. 9, ST V LAURA ELIZABETH RAPP.

Dec. 9, ST V JAIME LYNN SWAGER.

Dec. 11, ST V ANTHONY JACOB EDMONDSON.

Dec. 11, ST V JULIA MARIE DEKKER.

Dec. 11, ST V SUZANNE MARIE BULLOCK.

Conservation reports

Conservation violation

Dec. 6, ST V CADE THIBODEAUX.

Dec. 9, ST V TAYLOR LAUB.

Traffic reports

AC TR State traffic ticket

Dec. 11, ST V BRANDON T. POHLSANDER.

Dec. 5, ST V MICHAEL ANTHONY HENDERSON.

Dec. 5, ST V ISRAEL ARAGONEZTREVIZO.

Dec. 11, ST V DAVID STEWART ADAMS.

Dec. 11, ST V ELIZABETH ANN WEAVER.

Infraction

Dec. 9, ST V WESLEY MORGAN.

Dec. 5, ST V MICHAEL ELGIN MILLER.

Dec. 9, ST V DAVID MICHAEL RENSCH.

Conservation reports

Conservation violation

Dec. 11, ST V JOSHUA ARL, guilty plea.

CC Criminal reports

CC Felony

Dec. 11, ST V JAMES ROBERT LAKE, guilty plea.

Dec. 9, ST V CHRISTOPHER M. HON, guilty plea.

AC Criminal reports

AC Felony

Dec. 11, ST V STEPHEN KENDUS, guilty plea.

Dec. 11, ST V WILLIAM HAWS, guilty plea.

CC Domestic relations

CC Change of name

Dec. 9, IN RE CHARITY G. CLAYTON, tried by court-civil.

Dec. 9, IN RE KAYLA R. GROVER, tried by court-civil.

CC Dissolution w/o children

Dec. 10, KENDAL C. COLDWATE V EDWARD L. COLDWATE, tried by court-civil.

Dec. 10, CALLIE M. FRINGS V WILLIAM A. FRINGS, tried by court-civil.

Dec. 10, RICHARD D. SANDERSON V JENNIFER SANDERSON, tried by court-civil.

Dec. 10, TYLER SHANE MILLER V LARISSA DEA MILLER, tried by court-civil.

AC Contract reports

AC Suit on account

Dec. 6, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC V LARRY M. WINDER, default judgment.

Dec. 11, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION V JORDAN H. DERAGOWSKI, consent judgment.

Dec. 10, CAPITAL ONE, N.A. V DANNY A. WOODY, default judgment.

Traffic reports

Infraction

Dec. 11, ST V ELIZABETH LYNN BARNETT, guilty plea.

Dec. 11, ST V MICKS JOE COOPER, guilty plea.

Dec. 11, ST V NANCY HILAH GUERRA, guilty plea.

AC TR State traffic ticket

Dec. 5, ST V KIANA LYNE DELVALLE, guilty plea written.

Dec. 9, ST V DANNY LEE BAKER JR., guilty plea written.

Dec. 11, ST V SHANNA LYN BLACKMORE, guilty plea written.