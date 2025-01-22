The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.
ST V TAYLOR LAUB, HUMANSVILLE, failure to check deer as prescribed. Defendant sentenced to fine $74.50.
ST V SETH WILLIAM RICHTER, STOCKTON, charge 1-dwi. Defendant sentenced to sis, two years probation. Charge 2-operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. County 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $200 and court costs.
ST V ELIZABETH ANN WEAVER, EL DORADO SPRINGS, fail to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing hwy from alley/driveway. Defendant sentenced to fine $49.50 and court cost.
AC Contract reports
AC Breach of contract
Jan. 14, ACCELERATED INVENTORY MANAGEMENT V CHERYL NORMAN.
AC Suit on account
Jan. 9, DENALI CAPITAL LLC V DAVID R. WATSON.
Jan. 13, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION OF MI V TAMMIE R. HUNT.
Jan. 13, CAPITAL ONE, N.A. V WENDY A. BEENE.
Jan. 14, MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC V TRAVIS A. YEARGAN.
Jan. 14, SECURITY CREDIT SERVICES LLC V TRAVIS HASLOCK.
Jan. 15, LVNV FUNDING LLC V JORDAN M. MOSES.
AC Small claims
AC Small claims over $100
Jan. 14, MEGAN R. RIGG V S & B LIQUOR.
CC Domestic relations
CC Dissolution w/children
Jan. 14, SHELBY L. DUNFIELD V ZACHARY T. DUNFIELD.
Jan. 14, JESSE ADAMSON V JESSICA D. ADAMSON.
AC Criminal reports
AC Felony
Jan. 13, ST V JAYSON ADAMS.
Jan. 14, ST V JOHN ELMER SIELEMAN II.
Jan. 14, ST V KRISTA S. JARVIS.
Jan. 14, ST V REECE STRAWN.
AC Misdemeanor
Jan. 13, ST V MARK ALLEN KNOLL.
Jan. 13, ST V JOEL PRESTON CROSS.
Jan. 13, ST V RYAN N. EWBANK.
Jan. 13, ST V JASON ADAMS.
Jan. 13, ST V RICHARD RAY HAPRER.
Jan. 14, ST V ZACHARIAH QUINCY ADAMS.
Jan. 14, ST V WILLIAM FRANKLIN CARNEAL IV
CC Criminal reports
Cert to the circ div
Jan. 13, CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V DEBORAH ARMINTA GIBBS.
Traffic reports
Infraction
Jan. 14, ST V DANIEL LEE TURNER.
Conservation violation
Jan. 13, ST V TAYLOR LAUB, guilty plea written.
AC Criminal reports
AC Misdemeanor
Jan. 13, ST V SPENCER MICHAELA GIBBS, guilty plea.
Jan. 9, ST V SETH WILLIAM RICHTER, guilty plea.
CC Miscellaneous reports
CC Other miscellaneous actions
Jan. 13, KB EVANS DRUGS, INC V SMARTSCRIPTS, LLC, default judgment.
AC Contract reports
AC Breach of contract
Jan. 15, TOWER LOAN OF MISSOURI LLC D/B/A V ASHLEY L. DECHER, dismissed by parties.
