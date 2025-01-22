The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.

ST V TAYLOR LAUB, HUMANSVILLE, failure to check deer as prescribed. Defendant sentenced to fine $74.50.

ST V SETH WILLIAM RICHTER, STOCKTON, charge 1-dwi. Defendant sentenced to sis, two years probation. Charge 2-operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. County 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $200 and court costs.

ST V ELIZABETH ANN WEAVER, EL DORADO SPRINGS, fail to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing hwy from alley/driveway. Defendant sentenced to fine $49.50 and court cost.

AC Contract reports

AC Breach of contract

Jan. 14, ACCELERATED INVENTORY MANAGEMENT V CHERYL NORMAN.

AC Suit on account

Jan. 9, DENALI CAPITAL LLC V DAVID R. WATSON.

Jan. 13, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION OF MI V TAMMIE R. HUNT.

Jan. 13, CAPITAL ONE, N.A. V WENDY A. BEENE.

Jan. 14, MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC V TRAVIS A. YEARGAN.

Jan. 14, SECURITY CREDIT SERVICES LLC V TRAVIS HASLOCK.

Jan. 15, LVNV FUNDING LLC V JORDAN M. MOSES.

AC Small claims

AC Small claims over $100

Jan. 14, MEGAN R. RIGG V S & B LIQUOR.

CC Domestic relations

CC Dissolution w/children

Jan. 14, SHELBY L. DUNFIELD V ZACHARY T. DUNFIELD.

Jan. 14, JESSE ADAMSON V JESSICA D. ADAMSON.

AC Criminal reports

AC Felony

Jan. 13, ST V JAYSON ADAMS.

Jan. 14, ST V JOHN ELMER SIELEMAN II.

Jan. 14, ST V KRISTA S. JARVIS.

Jan. 14, ST V REECE STRAWN.

AC Misdemeanor

Jan. 13, ST V MARK ALLEN KNOLL.

Jan. 13, ST V JOEL PRESTON CROSS.

Jan. 13, ST V RYAN N. EWBANK.

Jan. 13, ST V JASON ADAMS.

Jan. 13, ST V RICHARD RAY HAPRER.

Jan. 14, ST V ZACHARIAH QUINCY ADAMS.

Jan. 14, ST V WILLIAM FRANKLIN CARNEAL IV

CC Criminal reports

Cert to the circ div

Jan. 13, CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V DEBORAH ARMINTA GIBBS.

Traffic reports

Infraction

Jan. 14, ST V DANIEL LEE TURNER.

Conservation violation

Jan. 13, ST V TAYLOR LAUB, guilty plea written.

AC Criminal reports

AC Misdemeanor

Jan. 13, ST V SPENCER MICHAELA GIBBS, guilty plea.

Jan. 9, ST V SETH WILLIAM RICHTER, guilty plea.

CC Miscellaneous reports

CC Other miscellaneous actions

Jan. 13, KB EVANS DRUGS, INC V SMARTSCRIPTS, LLC, default judgment.

AC Contract reports

AC Breach of contract

Jan. 15, TOWER LOAN OF MISSOURI LLC D/B/A V ASHLEY L. DECHER, dismissed by parties.