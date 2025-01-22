Jan. 13 to Jan. 17

Summary of Calls for Service

Total Calls Received: 91

Types of Calls:

• Traffic Stops: 1

• Driving While Intoxicated: 0

• Death: 1

• Accidents: 2

• Abandoned Vehicle: 1

• Animal Calls: 7

• Check Person: 2

• Check Vehicle: 2

• Disturbances: 3

• Domestic Incidents: 2

• Drug-Related Incidents: 0

• Traffic Complaint: 1

• Suicidal Subject: 1

• Suspicious Person: 1

• Follow-Up Investigation: 2

• Ambulance: 43

• Fire: 2

• Prisoner Transport: 5

• Paper Service: 11

• Warrant Service: 0

• Welfare Check: 2

• City of Stockton: 4

• City of El Dorado:

Arrests Made

Total Arrests: 1

Traffic Enforcement

• Citations Issued: 0

• Warnings Issued: 2

Ongoing Community Efforts

Mental Health Crisis Intervention Training

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that most of our deputies have received Mental Health Crisis Intervention Training (CIT). This specialized training equips our team to:

• Recognize signs of mental health crises.

• Respond safely and effectively.

• Connect individuals with the resources they need.

We are committed to ensuring all members of our community receive the help and support they need during challenging times.

Message from the Chief Deputy

Distracted driving is a serious and preventable issue that puts everyone on the road at risk. Whether it’s texting, eating, adjusting the radio, or using social media, taking your focus off driving for even a moment can have devastating consequences.

In Cedar County, we’ve seen firsthand how dangerous distracted driving can be. Let’s commit to making our roads safer:

• Put your phone away while driving.

• Plan your route and adjust settings before you start your trip.

• Stay focused and alert behind the wheel.

No text, call, or distraction is worth risking a life. Let’s work together to eliminate distracted driving and keep our community safe.

Stay safe,

Clay Jeffries

Chief Deputy

Cedar County Sheriff’s Office