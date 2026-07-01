The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.
LVNV FUNDING LLC V CRYSTAL F. BELLING, EL DORADO SPRINGS, judgment entered $1,212.58.
CAVALRY SPV I, LLC V PAUL BELLING, EL DORADO SPRINGS, judgment entered $2,360.
ST V JERRY CARRILLO, SPRINGFIELD, fish without a permit-MO resident. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $49.50 and court costs.
MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC V MELISSA GIRE, JERICO SPRINGS, judgment entered $1,472.50.
ST V LESLIE M. HUGHES, HUMANSVILLE, judgment cvc $46 – other. Possession of controlled substance. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to, sis, two years of probation allocution: y yes, crim hist prob log override: y yes.
ST V LORAINE KAY LAUB, HUMANSVILLE, viol secs 307.179.2 (1), (2), or (3) – driver fail to secure child < 8 y/o in child restraint or booster seat. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $49.50 and court costs. Fine amount: $1.
ST V JAUNA MICHELLE LEFTWICH, NEVADA, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $80.50 and court costs.
CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V ROBERT L. MALENSEK, EL DORADO SPRINGS, defective equipment. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs. Fine amount: $321.
LVNV FUNDING LLC V JEREMY D. MASSIE, JERICO SPRINGS, jgmt transcribed circuit court $2,202.13.
ST V JEREMY DAVID MASSIE, JERICO SPRINGS, judgment cvc $10 – other. Failure to register motor vehicle. Count 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs.
ST V RICHARD PORTER MYERS, STOCKTON, charge 1-dwi. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to, sis, two years of probation. Charge 2-operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order (2 sets except motorcycle). Count 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $250 and court costs.
ST V JOSEPH HENRY PEACH, JERICO SPRINGS, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $200.50 and court costs.
ST V ALICIA MAE RICHTER, SCHELL CITY, judgment cvc $10 – other. Failure to register motor vehicle.
ST V WAYNE RICKMAN, EL DORADO SPRINGS, fail to void turkey permit or fail to attach permit to turkey. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $74.50 and court costs.
ST V COLBY LEE ROFKAHR, COULTERVILLE, CA, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $80.50 and court costs.
ST V ROBERT A. ROSETTI, STOCKTON, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $80.50 and court costs.
CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V TATE ROUTH, KANSAS CITY, MO, defective equipment. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs. Fine amount: $134.50.
ST V DRAKE JAMES TAULBEE, SPRINGFIELD, trespassing-2nd degree. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to, sis, six months or probation.ST V TYLER PHILIP ZIMMER, EL DORADO SPRINGS, dwi. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to, sis, two years of probation.
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, V MICHELLE ZITTING, HUMANSVILLE, judgment entered $11,057.
Conservation reports
Conservation violation
June 24, ST V JERRY CARRILLO, guilty plea written.
June 22, ST V WAYNE RICKMAN, guilty plea written.
CC Criminal reports
CC Felony
June 24, ST V LESLIE M. HUGHES, guilty plea.
Cert to the circ div
June 22, CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V TATE ROUTH, guilty plea written.
June 22, CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V ROBERT L. MALENSEK, guilty plea written.
AC Criminal reports
AC Felony
June 18, ST V ADAM WAYNE PREWITT, bndover circ-waive prel hrng.
June 24, ST V JOHN ELMER SIELEMAN II, bndover circ-waive prel hrng.
June 22, ST V MEGAN R. RIGG, bndover circ-waive prel hrng.
Infraction-non traffic
June 18, ST V DRAKE JAMES TAULBEE, guilty plea.
AC Misdemeanor
June 18, ST V RICHARD PORTER MYERS, guilty plea written.
June 18, ST V TYLER PHILIP ZIMMER, guilty plea.
June 18, ST V JOSEPH HENRY PEACH, guilty plea.
June 18, ST V ALEXANDAR MICHEAL VANDEREN, guilty plea.
June 23, ST V JEREMY DAVID MASSIE, guilty plea written.
CC Contract reports
CC Contract-other
June 24, IN RE: APPROVAL OF TRANSFER OF PAYMENT RIGHTS, dismiss by ct w/o prejudice.
CC Domestic relations
CC Dissolution w/o children
June 23, LAURA D. RONALD V LANCE E. BURLISON, consent judgment.
CC Motion to modify
June 22, TAWNY C. GAINEY V MICHAEL B. GAINEY, consent judgment.
AC Contract reports
AC Breach of contract
June 22, LVNV FUNDING V CRYSTAL F. BELLING, consent judgment.
AC Suit on account
June 24, CAVALRY SPV I, LLC V PAUL BELLING, consent judgment.
June 23, PORTFOLIO REVOCERY ASSOCIATES V MICHELLE ZITTING, consent judgment.
Traffic reports
Infraction
June 24, ST V LORAINE KAY LAUB, guilty plea.
AC TR State traffic ticket
June 18, ST V TYLER ZIMMER, guilty plea.
June 22, ST V COLBY LEE ROFKAHR, guilty plea written.
June 18, ST V LAURA SUZANNE WOODY, guilty plea.
June 22, ST V JAUNA MICHELLE LEFTWICH, guilty plea written.
June 22, ST V ROBERT A. ROSETTI, guilty plea written.
AC Contract reports
AC Breach of contract
June 23, LVNV FUNDING LLC V JENNIFER MAHURIN.
June 23, LVNV FUNDING LLC V KYRA JONES-SNYDER.
June 23, LVNV FUNDING LLC V SHANNAN TEDDER.
AC Suit on account
June 18, CAPITAL ONE, N.A. V RHONDA L. ROCCO.
June 22, MIDLAND CREDIT V LINDSAY GARRETT.
June 24, CAVALRY SPV I V DALE PRESCOTT.
AC Real estate reports
AC Unlawful detainer
June 19, STANLEY R. VILHAUER V COREY A. EUBANKS ET AL.
CC Real estate reports
CC other real estate actions
June 20, S&W FORECLOSURE CORPORATION V BERNARD WAY.
CC Tort reports
CC Pers injury-other
June 19, MICHAEL HUNTER V CEDAR COUNTY, MO, ET AL.
CC Domestic relations
CC Dissolution w/children
June 23, ALINA A. PIRRAGLIA V KUTTER J. PIRRAGLIA.
AC Criminal reports
AC Felony
June 24, ST V TRENTON W. MCCOWAN.
AC Misdemeanor
June 23, ST V DAVID ROBIN BURNS.
June 24, ST V WESLEY DAVIS SPINKS.
June 24, ST V KYLE ISAAC DAWES.
CC Felony
June 23, ST V ADAM WAYNE PREWITT.
June 23, ST V MEGAN R. RIGG.
Watercraft reports
Watercraft violation
June 24, ST V LEVI DAVID GARDNER.
Traffic reports
AC TR State traffic ticket
June 22, ST V GREGORY LEE COTTINGHAM.
June 22, ST V NATHANIEL PAUL BECK.
June 24, ST V ANNA MAY STOCKTON.
TR Municipal cases
Muni – nuisance
June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V JANET HUTCHINSON.
Municipal ordinance – traffic
June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V OWEN MATHEW COOK.
June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V LINDA KAY SHEEKS.
June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V ELISE MADELINE PIMENTAL.
June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V CHANDLER TRISTAN BUTLER.
June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V JUSTIN KENT STONE.
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