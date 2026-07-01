The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.

LVNV FUNDING LLC V CRYSTAL F. BELLING, EL DORADO SPRINGS, judgment entered $1,212.58.

CAVALRY SPV I, LLC V PAUL BELLING, EL DORADO SPRINGS, judgment entered $2,360.

ST V JERRY CARRILLO, SPRINGFIELD, fish without a permit-MO resident. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $49.50 and court costs.

MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC V MELISSA GIRE, JERICO SPRINGS, judgment entered $1,472.50.

ST V LESLIE M. HUGHES, HUMANSVILLE, judgment cvc $46 – other. Possession of controlled substance. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to, sis, two years of probation allocution: y yes, crim hist prob log override: y yes.

ST V LORAINE KAY LAUB, HUMANSVILLE, viol secs 307.179.2 (1), (2), or (3) – driver fail to secure child < 8 y/o in child restraint or booster seat. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $49.50 and court costs. Fine amount: $1.

ST V JAUNA MICHELLE LEFTWICH, NEVADA, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $80.50 and court costs.

CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V ROBERT L. MALENSEK, EL DORADO SPRINGS, defective equipment. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs. Fine amount: $321.

LVNV FUNDING LLC V JEREMY D. MASSIE, JERICO SPRINGS, jgmt transcribed circuit court $2,202.13.

ST V JEREMY DAVID MASSIE, JERICO SPRINGS, judgment cvc $10 – other. Failure to register motor vehicle. Count 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs.

ST V RICHARD PORTER MYERS, STOCKTON, charge 1-dwi. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to, sis, two years of probation. Charge 2-operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order (2 sets except motorcycle). Count 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $250 and court costs.

ST V JOSEPH HENRY PEACH, JERICO SPRINGS, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $200.50 and court costs.

ST V ALICIA MAE RICHTER, SCHELL CITY, judgment cvc $10 – other. Failure to register motor vehicle.

ST V WAYNE RICKMAN, EL DORADO SPRINGS, fail to void turkey permit or fail to attach permit to turkey. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $74.50 and court costs.

ST V COLBY LEE ROFKAHR, COULTERVILLE, CA, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $80.50 and court costs.

ST V ROBERT A. ROSETTI, STOCKTON, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $80.50 and court costs.

CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V TATE ROUTH, KANSAS CITY, MO, defective equipment. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs. Fine amount: $134.50.

ST V DRAKE JAMES TAULBEE, SPRINGFIELD, trespassing-2nd degree. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to, sis, six months or probation.ST V TYLER PHILIP ZIMMER, EL DORADO SPRINGS, dwi. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to, sis, two years of probation.

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, V MICHELLE ZITTING, HUMANSVILLE, judgment entered $11,057.

Conservation reports

Conservation violation

June 24, ST V JERRY CARRILLO, guilty plea written.

June 22, ST V WAYNE RICKMAN, guilty plea written.

CC Criminal reports

CC Felony

June 24, ST V LESLIE M. HUGHES, guilty plea.

Cert to the circ div

June 22, CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V TATE ROUTH, guilty plea written.

June 22, CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS V ROBERT L. MALENSEK, guilty plea written.

AC Criminal reports

AC Felony

June 18, ST V ADAM WAYNE PREWITT, bndover circ-waive prel hrng.

June 24, ST V JOHN ELMER SIELEMAN II, bndover circ-waive prel hrng.

June 22, ST V MEGAN R. RIGG, bndover circ-waive prel hrng.

Infraction-non traffic

June 18, ST V DRAKE JAMES TAULBEE, guilty plea.

AC Misdemeanor

June 18, ST V RICHARD PORTER MYERS, guilty plea written.

June 18, ST V TYLER PHILIP ZIMMER, guilty plea.

June 18, ST V JOSEPH HENRY PEACH, guilty plea.

June 18, ST V ALEXANDAR MICHEAL VANDEREN, guilty plea.

June 23, ST V JEREMY DAVID MASSIE, guilty plea written.

CC Contract reports

CC Contract-other

June 24, IN RE: APPROVAL OF TRANSFER OF PAYMENT RIGHTS, dismiss by ct w/o prejudice.

CC Domestic relations

CC Dissolution w/o children

June 23, LAURA D. RONALD V LANCE E. BURLISON, consent judgment.

CC Motion to modify

June 22, TAWNY C. GAINEY V MICHAEL B. GAINEY, consent judgment.

AC Contract reports

AC Breach of contract

June 22, LVNV FUNDING V CRYSTAL F. BELLING, consent judgment.

AC Suit on account

June 24, CAVALRY SPV I, LLC V PAUL BELLING, consent judgment.

June 23, PORTFOLIO REVOCERY ASSOCIATES V MICHELLE ZITTING, consent judgment.

Traffic reports

Infraction

June 24, ST V LORAINE KAY LAUB, guilty plea.

AC TR State traffic ticket

June 18, ST V TYLER ZIMMER, guilty plea.

June 22, ST V COLBY LEE ROFKAHR, guilty plea written.

June 18, ST V LAURA SUZANNE WOODY, guilty plea.

June 22, ST V JAUNA MICHELLE LEFTWICH, guilty plea written.

June 22, ST V ROBERT A. ROSETTI, guilty plea written.

AC Contract reports

AC Breach of contract

June 23, LVNV FUNDING LLC V JENNIFER MAHURIN.

June 23, LVNV FUNDING LLC V KYRA JONES-SNYDER.

June 23, LVNV FUNDING LLC V SHANNAN TEDDER.

AC Suit on account

June 18, CAPITAL ONE, N.A. V RHONDA L. ROCCO.

June 22, MIDLAND CREDIT V LINDSAY GARRETT.

June 24, CAVALRY SPV I V DALE PRESCOTT.

AC Real estate reports

AC Unlawful detainer

June 19, STANLEY R. VILHAUER V COREY A. EUBANKS ET AL.

CC Real estate reports

CC other real estate actions

June 20, S&W FORECLOSURE CORPORATION V BERNARD WAY.

CC Tort reports

CC Pers injury-other

June 19, MICHAEL HUNTER V CEDAR COUNTY, MO, ET AL.

CC Domestic relations

CC Dissolution w/children

June 23, ALINA A. PIRRAGLIA V KUTTER J. PIRRAGLIA.

AC Criminal reports

AC Felony

June 24, ST V TRENTON W. MCCOWAN.

AC Misdemeanor

June 23, ST V DAVID ROBIN BURNS.

June 24, ST V WESLEY DAVIS SPINKS.

June 24, ST V KYLE ISAAC DAWES.

CC Felony

June 23, ST V ADAM WAYNE PREWITT.

June 23, ST V MEGAN R. RIGG.

Watercraft reports

Watercraft violation

June 24, ST V LEVI DAVID GARDNER.

Traffic reports

AC TR State traffic ticket

June 22, ST V GREGORY LEE COTTINGHAM.

June 22, ST V NATHANIEL PAUL BECK.

June 24, ST V ANNA MAY STOCKTON.

TR Municipal cases

Muni – nuisance

June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V JANET HUTCHINSON.

Municipal ordinance – traffic

June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V OWEN MATHEW COOK.

June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V LINDA KAY SHEEKS.

June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V ELISE MADELINE PIMENTAL.

June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V CHANDLER TRISTAN BUTLER.

June 22, CITY OF STOCKTON V JUSTIN KENT STONE.