In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered that the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

NOTE: Anyone having information concerning any alleged crimes are encouraged to contact the police department at 876-TIPS (8477)

Animal Control

Effective June 1st, 2025, the El Dorado Springs Police Department will be handling the Animal Licensing and Registration of pets being kept inside the City Limits, all fees that are part of the licensing can be paid at the Police Department, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8am to 8pm.

Found Property is available for viewing, Monday through Saturday, by appointment only. A detailed description of the property you’re wishing to view must be specified when making the appointment. Found Property is subject to disposal after 90 days based on value of the property if unclaimed by owner.

Police Report

Lt. John Randall

May 14-May 20

06-18-2026 Officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Main St. reference Stealing Not in Progress

06-19-2026 Officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Main St. reference Domestic Not in Progress

06-19-2026 Animal Control Officers responded to the 100 block of Winner Rd. reference Animal at Large

06-20-2026 Animal Control Officers responded to the 200 block of E. Walnut St. reference Found Animal

06-20-2026 Officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Hwy 32 reference C&I Driver

06-22-2026 Animal Control Officers responded to the 500 block of S. Forest St. reference Vicious Dog

06-23-2026 Animal Control Officers responded to the 800 block of N. Main St. reference Animal at Large

06-23-2026 Officers responded to the 600 block of S. Main St. reference Property Damage Not in Progress

06-23-2026 Officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Hwy 32 reference Check Well Being Subject Arrested

06-23-2026 Animal Control Officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Main St. reference Animal Adoption

06-23-2026 Officers responded to the 600 block of E. Joe Davis St. reference Domestic Non- Violent

06-23-2026 Officers responded to the 1200 block of S. First St. reference Juvenile Issues

06-24-2026 Officers responded to the 1300 block of S. First St. reference Fraud

06-24-2026 Animal Control Officers responded to the 300 block of W. Fields St. reference Animal Surrender

06-24-2026 Officers responded to the 600 block of E. Gentry St. reference Structure Fire

06-24-2026 Officers responded to the 1300 block of Industrial Dr. reference Agency Assist