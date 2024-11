Nov. 18, theft at Patrol Rd., Nevada.

Nov. 18, theft at Hillcrest Dr., Nevada.

Nov. 19, auto theft at 1800 Rd., Nevada.

Nov. 24, trespassing at 1447 Rd., Nevada.

Arrests

Nov. 19, JERREL B. BROWN.

Nov. 19, CHRISTOPHER DERRITT.

Nov. 18, MICHAEL GENE JAMES.

Nov. 18, JERMAIN A. MALLIN.

Nov. 19, CORTNEY MCKAY.

Nov. 19, DARIUS WALKER.

Nov. 19, WILLIAM JEFFERY WEST.

Nov. 21, JAYLEN ANDREWS.

Nov. 22, FRANCISCO DANIEL BONILLA.

Nov. 22, JAMALL LAMONT CHILDRESS.

Nov. 23, TYLER CLIFFORD.

Nov. 22, RACHON DEBERRY.

Nov. 21, JAMES E. GUNYNES, parole violation.

Nov. 23, DALLAS HALLAM, property damage – 2nd degree.

Nov. 21, CHRISTOPHER JACOBSON, stealing – $750 or more, stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond: $25,000.

Nov. 20, RONNEISHA JAMESON.

Nov. 23, MATTHEW JONES, domestic assault – 3rd degree (bond: $2,500), peace disturbance – 1st offense (bond: $150), resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, trespass (bond: $137).

Nov. 22, EDMOND LAVALLEE, trespass – 1st degree. Bond: $250.

Nov. 21, BRANDON LAWSON.

Nov. 23, TERRY MARTIN.

Nov. 24, WILLIAM MCCARNEY.

Nov. 22, CARL MOORE, abandon motor vehicle (bond: $250), nuisance – violations bureau (bond: $100).

Nov. 23, SASHA MORGAN, assault – 3rd degree, assault – 4th degree – pursuant to subdivision (3) special victims, domestic assault – 4th degree – 1st or snd offense (1), (5) (bond: $500), kidnapping – 2nd degree, burglary 1st degree, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serouis injury/death to any person.

Nov. 20, CATHERINE PICKERING, operate motor vehicle witout maintaining financial responsibility. Bond: $137.

Nov. 22, JOSEPH RANDALL.

Nov.20, ROBERT RUSSELL.

Nov. 22, RALPH SABALA, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Nov. 20, QUINDARIUS SHARKEY.

Nov. 20, MICHAEL A. SUMMERS.

Nov. 21, ANTHONY KEITH TRAYNOR.

Nov. 21, RANDY L. TYLER.