The Complete St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office News Release November 12, 2024 through November 18, 2024

Arrests and Reports

Sheriff Lee Hilty reported deputies made arrests and took multiple reports during the week of November 12, 2024 through November 18, 2024

November 12th – Warrant Arrest (Dangerous Drugs) – On November 12th, a St. Clair County Deputy responded to the St. Clair County Courthouse in reference to a person with an extraditable warrant. Upon arrival, the Deputy arrested Jacob Zimmerman for a Cass County Warrant with a charge of Dangerous Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jacob was transferred to the St. Clair County Jail and the bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

November 12th – Misdemeanor Arrest (Domestic Assault) – On November 12th, a St. Clair County Deputy responded to the area of SE WW Highway and V Highway in Osceola, in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy met with a citizen walking alongside the road, who claimed that her boyfriend assaulted her and continued walking. Further investigation led the Deputy to locating and arresting James Harmon for Domestic Assault – 4th Degree. James was transported to the St. Clair County Jail and booked, pending formal charges.

November 15th – Warrant Arrest (Failure to Appear) – On November 15th, a St. Clair County Deputy arrested Thomas Bates at the St. Joseph Department of Corrections on multiple Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Clair County Warrants. The warrants had Failure to Appear charges of DWI-Prior, Driving While Revoked – 2nd or 3rd Offense, Drove Wrong Direction On Hwy Divided Into Two Or More Rdwys, Causing An Immediate Threat Of An Accident, Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Thomas was transported to the St. Clair County Jail and the bonds were totaled at $1,260 cash or surety.

November 15th – Warrant Arrest (Dangerous Drugs) – On November 15th, a St. Clair County Deputy arrested Sonny Haywood at the St. Joseph Department of Corrections on a St. Clair County Warrant. The warrant had a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Sonny was transported to the St. Clair County Jail and the bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

November 15th – Warrant Arrest (Dangerous Drugs) – On November 15th, a St. Clair County Deputy arrested Cleo Ruiz-Cruz at the Jackson County Jail on a St. Clair County Warrant. The warrant had a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Cleo was transported to the St. Clair County Jail and the bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

November 17th – Felony Arrest (Dangerous Drugs) – On November 17th, a St. Clair County Deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that Shaun Paul was the driver of. During a search of Shaun and his vehicle multiple pills and two glass pipes that field tested positive for methamphetamine were found. Shaun was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Shaun was transported to the St. Clair County Jail and formal charges were applied, setting the bond at $15,000 cash or surety.