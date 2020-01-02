Is there a name, like Indian Fall, for the unseasonably mild weather we have been enjoying?

Cain and Adrian played the weather perfectly. They drove up here from Baton Rouge in stages: to his hometown of Lake Providence, LA, one day, then on to Branson the next day, then to Springfield, then to our house.

Going back, they kind of reversed field – driving to Branson Christmas afternoon late, then to Lake Providence the next day. They spent the night there with his parents and the next day. On Saturday, they made the 3-hour trip to Baton Rouge getting there in time for Cain to watch the LSU/Oklahoma game. At half time his alma mater was ahead 49-14.

Talk about dodging the weather and the traffic. When I called Adrian about 6 Saturday evening, she could hear the rain pounding my pickup. Then I had to call Kimball to ask her to open the back door so I could get in as quickly as possible to have this chat with you.

I found out that I don’t know anything about grandkids. I said that four grandkids would be a housefull.

Wrong.

One two year old is a housefull. Van never slowed down running everywhere at full speed. He never figured out how to use the pedals to make the tricycle go. So he just sat on the seat and walked it where he wanted to go.

Caddeaux (who he just called Cat) got most of his attention…and didn’t seem to mind.

Van has the attention span of a gnat. He likes to sing “Old MacDonald had a farm” so he can make the animal sounds. Kimball played the piano for him, but right in the middle of Quack Quack, he would start Mooing.

Snider, at three months was content when someone was holding him and smiled at everyone.

For quite a while, Adrian sat in a chair in the dining room holding Snider with Reese quietly sitting snugged up beside her.

Ben, at almost 11, was quiet as a mouse.

One of my favorite things about Christmas dinner is left overs. I’ve had some wonderful suppers this week.

Reese has a new trick. Saturday, I’d shake my head yes at her and she’d shake hers no.

– West Asian Fable: The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the axe. For the axe was clever and convinced the trees that because his handle was wood, he was one of them. KL