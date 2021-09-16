Like most of you, I’m sure, (except those too young or not born yet) I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing that fateful morning. I had been over and visited with Mom and Dad and was walking back to our house. I was just east of the bridge over Little Clear Creek when my cell phone rang. It was Kimball telling me some type of plane had just hit the World Trade Center.

I hurried to walk the remaining quarter mile to our house and turned on the TV. A reporter was standing in the Pentagon and said he just felt the building shake.

I saw the second plane hit the second tower and partially go through it.

Sometime in all the confusion I saw one of the towers start to crumble from the top. The second tower soon started to crumble and they both went all the way to the ground. The dust and smoke were blinding.

I saw one of President Bush’s aids go whisper something to him as he was addressing a classroom of students in Florida. You just don’t interrupt the President…normally.

They soon had President Bush on Air Force 1 headed for Barksdale AFB in Bossier City, LA. Fighter jets were accompanying the President’s plane which was alarming to some on the plane to see fighter jets that close.

All unofficial airplanes were grounded nationwide.

After a brief stop at Barksdale, the President’s plane flew on to Nebraska.

It was a scary time for everybody.

We soon heard about the heroes of Flight 93 who crashed the airliner keeping it from hitting the White House.

-Then we heard about the 17 hijackers and that Osma Bin Laden was the master mind.

I was thankful when the Seal Team took him out. I heard on TV Sunday that none of them expected to survive their attack on Bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan. Thank God he didn’t. But it didn’t bring back even one of the 3,000 plus souls his followers murdered.

I saw an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who was pleased and a little surprised that there have been no more attacks on American soil.

I’m thankful for the brave men and women who were running toward the burning towers while everybody was trying to get out and for the brave passengers on Flight 93.

God Bless America. KL