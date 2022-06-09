While going through the some 3,000 emails that hit my inbox last week, I found a few gems to share with you.

-Facebook post from Charlotte Ann Covert Arnold: Murder is illegal. Attempting murder is illegal.

A felon owning a gun is illegal. Shooting people indiscriminately is illegal. Using firearms in a criminal manner is illegal. Criminals do not go through background checks when purchasing illegal guns.

Explain how criminals will follow new laws. Explain how new laws will make us safer. Explain how restricting law-abiding citizens even more will make us safer.

Oh, you can’t? Then your argument is invalid.

– Sign in a local restaurant: Order what you want. Eat what you get.

I didn’t understand so I asked our young waiter. He said a large group of older gentlemen pack the restaurant each morning. He said that’s what they are prone to say. Don’t know if they confuse their waiter or waitress or the cook or if they forget what they ordered, but you have to assume everyone is happy: They keep coming back.

Lee County (FL) Sheriff Carmine Marceno put out a warning targeted at those who think it a good idea to try to attack a school in his county just a week in the wake of the tragic events that took place in Texas: “We are going to kill you.”

Kimball had a birthday on June 3, Our daughter, Adrian, had one the next day. Adrian wanted to arrive on June 3, but Kimball said if she did she’d never have another birthday. So Adrian arrived at 8:19 p.m. on

Wednesday, June 4, like a good newspaper baby. By the time she was 5 she was helping customers at the front counter.

Facebook post from Shirley Beckman:

Legend has it that dragonflies were given an extra set of wings so that angels could ride on their back. When you see this winged beauty, it’s an exquisite reminder that an angel from heaven is visiting with you.

