I’m alone in the office with no adult supervision and it’s time for my weekly chat with you. Let’s be sure to pick a spot in the shade so we don’t cook our buns.

The fishing reports were kinda skimpy because nobody could take the heat. Hope it cools down before the Picnic.

Exactly two weeks after my trip to the emergency room, I still have bruises on my arm where the RN from New York tried twice to start a water IV, She called in another local RN who started my IV on the first try and ran an entire bottle (or bag) of water into my system.

At some point she decided to test me for COVID. As Joe Norval told me about his misadventure, I have never been in so much pain. And like Joe, I won’t let it happen again. Even when she catheterized me, it hurt like the dickens.

I’ve been tested for COVID probably a few hundred times but never again by this lady.

The exciting news is that Adrian, Van and Snider plan to arrive here this Tuesday. Doubly exciting, Tad Barnett plans to start Wednesday on getting the good water into the house from our 285 ft. hole Jeremy McCarthy poked.

It’s our third well.

A guy who lives several miles from me took a liken to the daughter-in-law of the first well driller and without seeing my well drove to Lamar and testified under oath that I couldn’t expect clear water because I had iron bogs all around my house. When the young lady walked by us in the courthouse lobby he announced loud enough for her to hear, “She sure is cute little thing”

My dad bought the farm in March of 1946, I was born there in December 1946. Neither Dad nor I knew of any iron bogs to this day. My lawsuit was over the quality of the well. It was drilled so crooked that the 60 ft. of casing broke every weld when she drove it in. You can still see with a mirror that every weld is leaking iron and surface water.

No driller would risk putting their bit down the crooked shaft to clean out the hole and install a liner.

Actually, the water in the first well was perfect. The leakage from the broken weld finally filled up the bottom of the first well to where the pump couldn’t get water. The we had to drill a second well and it was iron water.

The great news is that Jeremy McCarthy told he hit water at 280 ft. and drilled to 285. He said the water is clear and does not have any odor or taste. I’m ready to say goodbye to my water conditioner, all the residue in my water and Kimball’s constant complaints about the color of the water.

KL