This is the calm before the storm, so to speak. The grandkids are coming – all five of them – and I’m excited.

I get to see Davis and Erica’s three almost every week, sometimes several times a week. Ben, 13, Erica and Davis’ oldest, is a perfect gentleman and you hardly know he’s here. He’s a great baby sitter/protector for Nash, age 1, and Reese. At age 3, she doesn’t need much babysitting. She loves to come to the office and frequently asks to come. It’s the perfect playground as far as she’s concerned.

All I have to say is “Reesie. Come here and give Grandpa a hug” and she’s right there.

Nash is a different story. Davis handed him to me the other day and he cried. Since then he stood in my doorway a long time one day as I talked to him. He almost came in, but not quite. He’ll get there.

Van is Adrian and Cain’s oldest at 5. He will run over me if I ask him to come give me hug. Snider, Adrian and Cain’s youngest, was two when they last visited. We’ll find out Tuesday how he reacts.

Adrian called Sunday night from Branson. Cain likes to make the trip in stages. He’s allergic to everything except work, Adrian and their kids so he can’t stay at our house because of our zoo (Jack, Caddee and Diane – our year old little black kitty that’s heavier than Jack, our tailess gray cat that worships Kimball.) Kimball wanted to get Jack a kitten so he wouldn’t be lonesome. Jack and Diane were doing the rough and tumble this morning. I think her plan is working. I was afraid he would resent another cat in the house. When Diane was tiny, Caddee would pick her up and put her where she wanted her. Now they are all best buds.

The Gilfoils have a special dog named Merle because that’s his color, that has just enough poodle in him to make him non-allergenic.

Have you heard the noise five grandkids can make? And if they get quiet, you’ d better start looking. They are up to something.

The Gilfoils plan to arrive on Tuesday. We plan to eat Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday and eat together again on Friday. The Gilfoils plan to leave on Friday or Saturday.

When Grandma and Grandpa Long were living, we’d alternate between their house and Grandma Boultinghouse’s. Then we’d go quail hunting. I don’t think I’ve seen a quail this year. I also haven’t seen a deer this season or all fall. Of course, I haven’t sat out in the cold any. We’re having his chat on the Rock Wall virtually.

We wish you and yours a happy Thanksgiving and many more. KL