I thought the high speed internet line Sac Osage installed would cure the phone problems we have had at home for at least six months. Wrong.

This morning I got an appointment with my podiatrist for 2:25 this afternoon. He’s only in the Specialty Clinic on Mondays. I called Kimball’s cell phone and left a detailed message telling her about my appointment and that I’d be ready to go at 1:45. She called my cell phone at 1:45 p.m. but I lost connection when I answered. I couldn’t make connection on a call back. No problem. I thought. She’s coming.

Wrong again. She drove into the carport at 2:30 having never received any message from me.

I saw the podiatrist about 4 p.m. and learned a lesson – always call to confirm that the message arrived. Thanks to Brenda and Dr. Pace for working me in.

Cedar County Memorial is scheduled to get a new podiatrist at the first of the year. Dr. Pace said it will cut down on his driving time. His practice will be totally in Nevada. The hospital CEO was showing the new decor around the last time I was there before today. He and Dr. Pace are friends.

Saturday I was watching the Big 12 championship game between undefeated TCU and K State. I told the VCR to add some time just in case it went to overtime. It did.

K State, with three losses, owned the first half. TCU got its act together and tied the game at 28 all to send it into overtime. TCU won the coin flip and took the football down to only a half-yard away from winning. That’s when my recording quit. I had taken a nap during the 11 a.m. game.

The next day Kimball got the final score off her cell phone – TCU – 28. K State – 31. Guess that possibly puts them in line to play for the national championship. So much for the experts ranking teams.

Looks like I had trouble with electronics again.

Kimball got to meet the new Bulldog basketball coach, Brian Johnson, who is Dr. Andrew Wyant’s best friend and who Dr. Wyant convinced to come to El Dorado Springs. She said he is really a nice guy.

Sounds like Dr. Wyant is a one man PR department. I like him the hospital CEO, Terry Nichols told me, “Everybody likes him.” KL