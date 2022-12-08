On Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2:47 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to assist the police department with a lift assist. Two trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 9:29 a.m. the department was dispatched to a reported brush fire south of town on Hwy. 32. No fire was found. One truck and four firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4:09 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on S. Park St. for a carbon monoxide alarm call. Nothing was found and the incident was turned over to the gas company.

On Friday, Dec. 2, at 5:25 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident, car verses semi, two miles west of town. Three trucks and 16 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the fire department was dispatched to report structure fire on Kirkpatrick. Turned out to be a brush pile burning. Incident was cancelled.