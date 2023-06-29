It’s Friday, June 23. On this day back in 1961, I didn’t have a clue what would happen later that evening. Newly organized Grace Missionary Baptist Church (on the southwest corner of the lot where El Dorado Springs Missionary Baptist Church is located) had started its first revival Monday night with Brother Marshall Henderson preaching. I went to the altar every night, something I didn’t think I’d ever do. I’d been lost for several years. One day as I was riding my horse to check Dad’s cattle, a calm man’s voice said in my left ear, “Boy, if you’re ever going to do anything about it, you’d better do it now.” I knew Who it was and what He meant.

I didn’t know the revival was going to start, but when it did, I got busy. The first four nights I didn’t get anywhere that I knew of. I’d just go to the altar and try to pray while the church prayed, then I’d get up and go home. Friday night was different. I had things I felt I should do like ask people to pray for me. When something came to me, I’d say to myself, “Is that it? Don’t know. I’d better try it. I won’t be any more lost.” I’d try it. Nothing would happen and I’d go back to seeking until the Lord gave me something else to do.

I was stretched out on my face under the altar when I felt like raising up and looking west. I saw nothing in particular. I looked east and saw people praying for me. I felt the most complete peace I have ever known. I didn’t say a word. I got up and went home and didn’t tell anybody for a year. But I wasn’t afraid to go to sleep any more. For a long time, I had fought going to sleep every night, afraid I’d die in my sleep and I’d wake up in hell.

While they were looking for the lost submersible, I prayed that the five people in it would seek the Lord until their souls were saved. Little did I know the thing had imploded and they were already in eternity. Somebody who had gone down in it before said they had to sign a mountain of releases acknowledging the danger.

The Titanic was on the bottom of the ocean a long time before I was born. I’ve never wanted to go see it. I heard that someone said or wrote at the time, “Even God couldn’t sink it.” He did. I guess I didn’t think He could put me in the altar in front of all those people. He did.

KL