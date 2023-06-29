At the June 8 El Dorado Springs School board meeting the board approved a list of salary recommendations which included a step increase for all employees; an increase in Special Education teacher stipends to $1,000; substitute teacher pay rate set at $100 a day; a $500 base step in administrators raises; approval of the certified salary schedule and approval of the non-certified salary schedule.

The board recognized several retirees and approved a contract for the bus barn.

In closed session, the board voted to hire Missy Newman as an agriculture education teacher.

At the June 22, school board meeting, the session began with an executive session where the board approved the hire of

Amanda Stacy as an assistant Cross-Country coach and the hire of Ginger Nowak as the Assistant Elementary Principal.

They also approved the resignation of Ashley Wolf as Assistant Elementary Principal.

The board voted to go into open session where they approved the initial FY 2023-24 budget.