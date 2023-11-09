I’m fixin’ to turn this weekly conversation over to Kimball. She’s the one who’s out there amongst you daily and hears all the good stuff.

One bit of possibly unfinished business: Months ago I told you I had some exciting news that had to wait.

Adrian and Cain had their third child, Adrian June Gilfoil on July 7, a bouncing blue eyed baby girl that weighed in at 8lbs, and measured 20.5” long. Momma and baby are doing fine. Big brothers, Van and Snider, just love her. We’ve got photos but we get to meet her Dec. 26.

She is named after Kimball’s father, Adrian, and my mother, June. Her daddy, Cain, loves the name, June, so that is what they will call her.

Suits me.

Now over to Kimball. Thanks for the 44 years of fun and support less the time I was MIA in the hospital. KL

– I really appreciate this opportunity. Kenny wrote most of the Rock Walls over the past 44 years. It was something he really looked forward to every week. I’m sure we mentioned it before, but the column is called “The Rock Wall” because every time Kenny and his family would pass through downtown, there would be people sitting and chatting on the rock wall in front of the Park. Kenny’s Dad would mention that there were the Rock Wall characters solving the world’s problems. If I didn’t recount that correctly, I will surely hear about it and so will you.

The first thing I can tell you is that the American Legion is having a breakfast from 5 a.m. – 10- a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Everyone is welcome; that includes deer hunters and vets, for pancakes, sausage and eggs. It is by donation.

I think we just finished one of the busiest Octobers I can remember and Nov. is coming along nicely.

The annual purse auction held in Oct. raised $31,000 for the Wings Refuge. This past Thursday, the El Dorado Christian School had their annual chili supper and auction taking in close to $79,000. Saturday was the first annual Leo Lions Fall Fest at the Lions Club Park – petting zoo, face painting, bouncy houses – you name it.

The annual El Dorado Springs chamber of Commerce Christmas Lighting is on Nov. 20, which means that we should start seeing city crews out and about putting up Christmas Lights.

And you know the rest. It is time to get your Christmas shopping done, get the cards in the mail and enjoy those moments with your family. I know this sounds a little early, but you know how time flies this time. KSL