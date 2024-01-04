The snow after Christmas was a big hit with the little boys from St. Francisville, LA.

The Gilfoils took up residence at “The Loft” on St. James and spent Tuesday – Thursday shuttling between there, the office and my house.

I didn’t put up a tree, so I put ornaments on a 20-year-old Ficus that lives next to the china cabinet and is tied to a high – chair so it won’t fall over. In all the Christmas merriment, it kinda fell over anyway. (no one was in the chair at the time). We had one 6 year-old, two 4 year-olds, and a baby to share a Christmas ‘Brunch” on Thursday. We had an egg casserole, biscuits with gravy, bacon, the Grits that Stole Christmas and pancakes (wee bit over cooked). Our 2 year-old got sick and the 14 year old, who lives with a four year-old and the two year-old snuck away to the other Grandmother’s house.

Included in the larger celebration were four parents, two grandparents and an aunt and uncle – altogether fourteen people possible.

Caddee, Jack and Diane were not at all impressed.

As of Friday morning, when the Gilfoils started south, I started planning for the next visit, possibly for the 2024 Picnic.

And the snow was just perfect.

I’m currently contacting people for the 2024 version of the Spring City Revitalization Group. We won’t be digging up sidewalks and planting light poles. This will be more of a think tank experience. Where are we, where are we going and is that where we want to be? And if not, what are we going to do about it? All former members are invited. If the places are not all filled, invitations will be issued. For those of you who don’t know and for those who have forgotten, the Spring City Revitalization Group along with help and support of the City of El Dorado Springs is responsible for the streetlights and sidewalks in the downtown area.

Historical info: in 1903 Missouri and Massachusetts were the first states to require a drivers’ license.

Somebody please tell Norma Lou that I think I have another book that belongs to her.