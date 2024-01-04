The El Do Christmas Basket Project Committee wishes to thank all those who donated money, toys, hats and gloves, and time to make Christmas brighter for 196 families and 245 children living in the El Dorado Springs School District.

Special thanks go to Jamie Carpenter-McCullick and Kent Bland and their helpers at Fugate Motors who collected all the toys so generously given by the community to their Toys for Tots Drive and to all the toy sorters and gift wrappers who shared their time and talents.