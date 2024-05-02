I understand the Sac Fest went well, sandwiched between storms. I don’t know how many people decided to have a garage sale on Saturday, but Fugate’s Hot Rod Day, also sandwiched between storms was fine.

Someone asked me if it stormed really bad at my house. I replied that a really bad storm is one that knocks a tree over onto my roof. That is the criteria. That didn’t happen. So, no. It did not storm bad at my house.

However, my office flooded three times in April. The first two times we watched as the flood waters made their way under the back door and flowed to the front door. The third time was this past Saturday. So, it did its flood thing and when we showed up for work on Monday, most everything was dry. Or maybe I should say dry-ish.

Some birds have taken up residence in our ceiling – the one over the alcove as you come in the front door. They chirp a lot and like to kick pink insulation out onto the approach to the front door. I’m waiting for the chirping to stop and I’ll fix the one missing tile and wait to see what other type of creature finds its way into our ceiling. We have had squirrels.

There is no fishing report this week. Kenny’s phone wasn’t working properly, and he couldn’t make the necessary calls. He did want me to tell you that Snagging Season closed the end of April. KSL