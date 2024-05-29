I went to see Bo Brown Saturday at the Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie. He spoke about the fact that we are the only culture that doesn’t eat insects. Personally, I’m OK with that. But he also said that we no longer eat acorns which evidently was a staple in ancient civilizations.. He said, acorns got us where we are today. someone said that she had eaten one of his cookies made with acorn flour and it was the best cookie she’d ever had. He plans a cookbook in the near future. The event was sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

There are several things coming up -the pool opens this week, summer Band Concerts start Friday, Historical Hysteria Day is this Saturday, the Senior Center has their Kickin’ Chicken Dinner on Sunday, June 2 and the American Legion is having a taco soup and ham and bean dinner on June 5.

I’m truly sorry for the folks that have gotten the worst of this rainy weather. We are truly fortunate to live in a place were there are so many people interested in helping their neighbors.

It is less than two months until the picnic. We are about to finalize the design on our second T-shirt, hopefully having something to show you by June 13.

With the heat slowly rising, I plan to have water in our alcove when it reaches 95 and above. Free to anyone who is thirsty.