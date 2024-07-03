I hope everybody has a happy and safe 4th of July. I probably won’t do anything all day

I was throwing stuff away Saturday and came across some old papers in a satchel. At the bottom was a little book bound in leather. On the front was the word Diary. On the inside front cover was written August 31, 1878 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – W.A. Stephenson’s book. W.A. Stephenson was my great grandfather. The book was for the year 1879. It included several lists of things like the populations of the states and territories. Missouri had 1,721,295 people. The territories listed were Arizona, Colorado, Dakota, Dist. of Columbia, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. There was also a list of Presidents. Washington through Hayes.

Evidentially, there wasn’t much going on the first three days of July 1879, but on the 4th he writes, “All hands off on a whizz celebrating the glorious 4th.

I hope yours is glorious, too. KSL