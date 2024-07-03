CHAMBER HONORS BUSINESS WITH OFFICIAL RECOGNITION – Chamber members gathered at Shady’s Kustoms on Friday, June 28, to welcome them as a new business and new member of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. Owner Darren McClintock also received a certificate of recognition that stated, “your dedication and commitment to the community is appreciated and we wish you continued success.” With their certificate was their official “first dollar.”

McClintock and his crew offers automotive, residential and commercial window tinting and PPF plus auto glass repair and replacement, spray on bed liners and auto detailing. Shady’s Kustoms is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and Saturday by appointment. 417-423-6880. Located at 1703 Hwy 32 in El Dorado Springs.

Pictured are: from left – Chamber Vice President Jordan Payne, Chamber President Heather Brown, Bailey, Joseph and Darren McClintock, George Wheeler, Grace Mason, Paisley McClintock and Chamber Members Vicki Hillsman and Joe Trussell.