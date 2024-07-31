Got a chance to meet Nevada’s mayor Friday at the ADA celebration at On My Own in Nevada.

He lives in Nevada and keeps his sailboat on Lake Stockton. He told me that Stockton is one of the top 10 sailing lakes in the US.

Nevada wants to pass a 1⁄2 cent sales tax. The revenue will be used to re-do their pool and to pay their police and firemen more.

We hope you notice and enjoy our new flag. Davis designed it a few weeks ago and we decided to use it the first of August.

We get to meet the new teachers in the R-II School and the Christian School on Thursday, Aug. 7. It has become a tradition to meet the new teachers at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon in August. This year there are 13.

KSL