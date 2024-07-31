The second Bandstand and listeners in the Park.
Concert Sunday at Community Springs Nursing Home
This weekend our concerts Friday and Saturday will be from 8 to 9 at the Bandstand as usual, but Sunday, Band members will go out to play a concert for the residents at Community Springs Nursing Home. Community members are invited to come on out to the nursing home to enjoy the concert and visit with the residents. We try to go play at the nursing home every year. This is something Miss Lillian started doing with the Band, and we continue to do. We would love to have you come out to the nursing home for our concert on Sunday. Try to stay cool this week!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 2
1 Band of America
2 Anchors Aweigh
3 Ohio Division
4 Pasadena Day
5 Solvejg’s Song
6 True Blue
7 Slim Trombone
8 Polka
9 Flute Choice
10 Roundtable March
11 On the Square
12 Yellow Rose of Texas
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 3
1 Drake Relays
2 Down By The Riverside
3 Slippery Gentlemen
4 Liberty Bell
5 Children of the Shrine
6 Lights Out
7 Colonel Bogey
8 Sells-Floto Triumphal
9 Under the Double Eagle
10 Merry Widow Waltz
11 Rakes of Mallow
12 Manhattan Beach
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 4
* No Program at the Park
Play at Community Springs Nursing Home
1 Band Played On
2 The Saints Go Marching In
3 Amazing Grace
4 Missouri Waltz
5 You Are My Sunshine
6 Hello Dolly
7 76 Trombones
8 Tennessee Waltz
9 Ramblin Rose
10 Swing Low
11 Pretty Baby
12 Kansas City
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments