I was talking to Kama Whitesell Deschane at the reception for her Grandmother, Peggy Sibley at the Wayside Inn Museum on Sunday. I mentioned that our granddaughter, Reese, was part of the Pup Squad pre-game show on Friday. She told me that her class, class of 2000, was the one that started the Pup Squad as a fund raiser. Our daughter, Adrian, always enjoyed working with the elementary students for their yearly performance.

This should be a great weekend for the Black Walnut Festival, Sunny and cool. Great Football weather. Even if you’re not going to the Walnut Festival, check page 2 to see what else is happening. I really want to go to Pappinville for their Picnic on Saturday. The wagon tour down the old road is one of the most beautiful and nostalgic sites around here, native pecan trees on one side and soybeans on the other. It is not the soybeans so much as it is the stage they are in.

At a certain point while growing they look a lot like cotton. At least to me.

Next time I “see” you it will be October, my favorite month unless it is June, or May or maybe December. KSL