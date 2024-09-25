Thursday, Sept. 26
9 a.m. Black Walnut judging, Hammons Products
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Community Quilt Show and Art display, Community building
12 p.m. Opening ceremony, SHS band perform
12:30 Stockton 6th grade, stage
1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Hammons Product tours
4:30 p.m. Terrapin race registration, stage
5:30 p.m. Tractor Pull registration, stage
6 – 10 p.m. Funtime Carnival
7 p.m. Corey River Band, stage
Friday, Sept. 27
6:30 – 11 a.m. American Legion pancake breakfast, Community building
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Community Quilt Show and Art display, Community building
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Linda Brewer Smith and Paula Newman, flagpole
1 – 5 p.m. FunTime Carnival
1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Hammons Product tour
5 p.m. Youth Pet Parade registration, stage
5 – 7 p.m. Hailey Francisco, flagpole
6 – 10 p.m. Quantum Athletics, stage
7 p.m. Nut Roll, North St.
8 p.m. Eagles Tribute Band, stage
Saturday, Sept. 28
6:30 – 11 a.m. American Legion pancake breakfast, Community building
9 – 10 a.m. Baby contest registration, stage
10 – 11 a.m. Baby contest, stage
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Community Quilt Show and Art display, Community Building
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Luke Acker, flagpole
11 – 11:30 a.m. Tumbles, stage
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Center Stage, stage
2 – 4 p.m. Parade – HS band and parade awards
4 – 7 p.m. Corey River Duo, flagpole
5;30 – 6 p.. FFA worker auction, stage
6 – 10 p.m. FunTime Carnival
7 – 8 p.m. Queen contest, stage
8:30 p.m. Midwest Thick, stage
