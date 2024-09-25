Thursday, Sept. 26

9 a.m.     Black Walnut judging, Hammons Products

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.     Community Quilt Show and Art display, Community building

12 p.m.     Opening ceremony, SHS band perform

12:30    Stockton 6th grade, stage

1:30 and 2:30 p.m.     Hammons Product tours

4:30 p.m.     Terrapin race registration, stage

5:30 p.m.     Tractor Pull registration, stage

6 – 10 p.m.     Funtime Carnival

7 p.m.     Corey River Band, stage

 

Friday, Sept. 27

6:30 – 11 a.m.     American Legion pancake breakfast, Community building

11 a.m.  – 7 p.m.     Community Quilt Show and Art display, Community building

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.     Linda Brewer Smith and Paula Newman, flagpole

1 – 5 p.m.     FunTime Carnival

1:30 and 2:30 p.m.     Hammons Product tour

5 p.m.     Youth Pet Parade registration, stage

5 – 7 p.m.     Hailey Francisco, flagpole

6 – 10 p.m.     Quantum Athletics, stage

7 p.m.     Nut Roll, North St.

8 p.m.     Eagles Tribute Band, stage

 

Saturday, Sept. 28

6:30 – 11 a.m.     American Legion pancake breakfast, Community building

9 – 10 a.m.     Baby contest registration, stage

10 – 11 a.m.     Baby contest, stage

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.     Community Quilt Show and Art display, Community Building

11 a.m.  – 2 p.m.     Luke Acker, flagpole

11 – 11:30 a.m.     Tumbles, stage

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.     Center Stage, stage

2 – 4 p.m.     Parade – HS band and parade awards

4 – 7 p.m.     Corey River Duo, flagpole

5;30 – 6 p..     FFA worker auction, stage

6 – 10 p.m.     FunTime Carnival

7 – 8 p.m.     Queen contest, stage

8:30 p.m.     Midwest Thick, stage

