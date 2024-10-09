Please read your Vintage Vignettes carefully. Last week we ran an old ad from First Savings from 1980 offering a 6 month money market CD with an interest rate of 11.968% with an annual effective yield of 12.504% and a 2 1⁄2 year variable rate CD with 12.000% interest and annual effective yield of 12.747%. First Savings was where Community National Bank is now. First Savings had the same phone number as Community National Bank. They got a few calls.

New Rule: take phone numbers off old ads.

Bulldog Homecoming is this Friday. If you are a graduate of El Dorado Springs High School you should be there. Coronation around 6 p.m. – Kick-off after that.

I feel kinda bad to complain about not having any rain, since some people have had so much – and as I understand it a whole lot more is coming their way. I think we might have a few sprinkles this weekend.

The Museum’s Chili Cook off is next weekend and If you have a team they need to be registered by the 12.

The Hospital Aux. Oinkin’ Spud Luncheon is the Friday. See a hospital Aux. Member for a ticket.

Do you realize that not too long ago, peak Fall Color for this area was Oct. 15. I’d be surprised if that happens this year. KSL