One of the first things I want to do is apologize for my phone going off during the Veterans Day Assembly at the school. It surprised me and luckily I was next to the door and scramble out all the while trying to turn it off. So, I’m sorry.

Thanksgiving is only two weeks away and Christmas only a month after that. The Gilfoils are coming for Thanksgiving this year and Kenny and I are really looking forward to seeing Adrian, Cain, Van, Snider and June again. Van and Snider love playing the leaves and we’ve got plenty of those. The little bit of snow we had last Christmas was pretty thrilling for them. When I lived in Louisiana I always wanted snow around Christmas time (It does snow occasionally in Louisiana) but it just never happened. KSL