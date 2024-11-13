The El Dorado Springs Lions Club presented Hunger Warriors with a donation of $600 and a collection of peanut butter, to help feed food insecure students in the El Dorado Springs school district. Some students rely on school breakfast and lunch for nutrition, and Hunger Warriors currently provides over 130 students with a sack of simple, non-perishable food to eat over weekends and school holidays. Thank you to all who helped the Lions Club collect peanut butter, including Mercy clinic, Girl Scouts, and eXp Realty. Monetary donations to Hunger Warriors can be made at MidMissouri Bank anytime.

Pictured from left: Carol Watkins, Hunger Warriors; Peggy Carter, Hunger Warriors; Lisa Burkdoll, Lions Club President; Tessie Watkins, Hunger Warriors.