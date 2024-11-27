We want to wish everyone a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving. We hope you enjoy the history of Thanksgiving on page 2. If you like things like that, please let us know so we can continue with the column by Bob Ford.

The Gilfoils will be here briefly and we are really looking forward to seeing them. They were here at Christmas last year. Adrian did make it back for her 20th reunion last summer.

The lighting ceremony was lovely and cold. If you didn’t make it, you missed out on some of the best hotdogs I’ve ever eaten provided by Rep. Dane Diehl and Gator Hutchison. They told me they would be back next year.

The Opera House Cinema is up and running. I’ve been in the theatre, but on for a show. I hope I can make it for Moana 2. I hate to confess, but I really like that chicken. JKL