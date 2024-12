Thanksgiving was wonderful. For a few hours on Wednesday evening, the Sun office was turned in to a running, jumping, screaming playground. Five out of six grandkids, ages 7 – 1 can morph into a whirlwind easily.

Thursday wasn’t without its challenges. Everything went pretty well until 1⁄2 the sweet potatoes ended up on the kitchen floor and the stove caught on fire. You know, basic stuff.

Christmas should be calm and bright.

