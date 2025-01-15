I came back from the Chamber Luncheon on Thursday to fine grandson, Nash, standing by a large Christmas Cactus that had made its way to the floor in a broken pot. I explained to Nash that years ago there was another little boy at the office who I found standing by the very same door with another plant on the floor in the very same place. That plant survived the trip from the counter to the floor so I figured the Christmas Cactus would do the same.

The Chamber luncheon was at the Event Center (the old O’Reilly Building). Owners Travis and Melanie Farran have spruced it up and created a kitchen in the northwest corner. It is for rent and will seat about 100 people. AJ’s Cashew Chicken was pretty tasty.

I have learned that Dr. Casey has retired, but you’re going to have to wait for the party.

KSL