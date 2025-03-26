We have a new toy around here. We just purchased a Marble Race Track that we intend to use with our new website. If you are unaware of the mesmerizing effects of racing a marble, we’ll have it up and running shortly and you can come play. (It is unbelievable how attached you can get to a marble)

Also, if you would like to help us read the news every week on Spring City TV you are welcome to drop by and sit with me and Davis and help try to pronounce everything correctly. At times it has been a challenge.

The El Dorado Springs Fine Arts Department is planning their Arts Gala soon. It’ll be in the old Community Center on Friday night and in the Park on Saturday. You notice I said soon because I can’t remember the exact date. But I do know it is not this weekend end.

KSL