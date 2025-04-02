First things first. Don’t forget to vote next Tuesday, April 8.

There are several things going on this weekend so no need to stay home unless you just want to. I hesitated to mention the ECS Preserve the Vision Banquet on Saturday, April 5, because it is a ticketed event. But if you don’t have tickets and you want to go, give them a call.

I completely missed the redbud and service berry event on Lake Hill Road. I missed it because I went another way to work. Occasionally, the redbuds and service berries bloom at the same time. The pink and the white mixed with the green is really beautiful. (Around here service berry is also known as sarvis). KSL