During the rain info from last week Kenny saw a piece on how not to drown if your vehicle is swept away by water. He said that, according to what he was watching, that under water, your seatbelt won’t work and neither will your shoulder harness or the windows. There are several places that carry implements that cut through those things and you should keep one in your vehicle. He said once you are free, get on the roof of your vehicle and use your cellphone to call for help. I might add that you’ll probably need something to break a window with, as well.

It looks as if WE are rain free for a while.

