Kenny wants you to know that he does not watch horse racing all day – the races don’t start until after noon.

He did give me the Kentucky Derby possibilities which I’ll run next week.

The Road to the Kentucky Derby, is a series of races where the top five horses in each race earn points. (just in case you didn’t know – I didn’t). The 18 horses with the most points will get a spot in the starting gate for the 151st Kentucky Derby, which will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

I was really disappointed that I didn’t get to take Peggy Kenney ‘s picture as she was sworn in as a hospital board member. She was sworn in before the meeting and just came in the meeting, sat down and got to work. I think she told me that she had been in public office for 18 years.

Looking at my yard, I can’t tell the downed branches form the last storm from the ones created by this one. There’s lots of them.

The Saturday rain eliminated the Optimist’s Club’s annual egg hunt in the Park. We hope to have pictures next week of the two that did happen.

KSL