Happy Mother’s Day!

Well I’m disappointed. Journalism did not win the 151 running of the Kentucky Derby. The winner was Sovereignty.

However, I did learn that all 19 entries in the Derby were descendants of the great Secretariat according to a report in the Louisville Courier journal. A research of pedigrees found that each horse had some relation to Secretariat who set the fastest Derby time ever in 1973.

Graduation is upon us. Our graduation issue will be later in the month. There is just so many of them.

Soon there will be more playground equipment in the Park and the pool will open. I’ve been down this road many times, actually many years. And there is some comfort in knowing that things, some things, never change. KSL