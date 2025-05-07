An eligible taxpayer is a Missouri resident who is 62 years of age or older; is an owner of record of a homestead or has a legal or equitable interest in such property has a legal or equitable interest in such property as evidenced by a written instrument and is liable for the payment of real property taxes on such homestead in Cedar County, Missouri.

Homestead is real property actually occupied by an eligible taxpayer as the primary residence and surrounding real property of up to five acres. An eligible taxpayer shall not claim more than one primary resident.

3. Tax Credit: Statement of Tax Due. The eligible tax credit amount granted pursuant to this Order and Ordinance shall be calculated as follows:

a. For taxpayers that meet the requirements for an Eligible Taxpayer prior to or in 2024, the difference between the eligible taxpayer’s real property tax liability on the homestead in the 2025 tax year (and each subsequent tax year) minus the real property tax liability on the taxpayer’s homestead for the 2024 tax year (the “Initial Credit Year”).

b. For all other taxpayers, any taxpayer that meets the requirements for an Eligible Taxpayer after 2024, the eligible tax credit amount shall be calculated as the difference between the eligible taxpayer’s real property tax liability in the given tax year, minus the real property tax liability on the homestead in the year in which the taxpayer meets the requirements of paragraph 2.b. (also referred to as the “iInitial Credit Year”).

If in any tax year subsequent to the eligible taxpayer’s initial credit year the eligible taxpayer’s real property tax liability is lower than the liability in the initial credit year, such tax year shall be considered the eligible taxpayer’s initial credit year for all subsequent tax years. The amount of tax credit shall be noted on the statement of tax due sent to the eligible taxpayer by the Cedar County Collector of Revenue. No tax credit shall be granted pursuant to this Order and ordinance to a taxpayer that owes delinquent taxes, interest, or penalties.

There are other provisions of the order and ordinance of the Cedar County Commission. Please contact the Cedar County Collector’s Office for more information.