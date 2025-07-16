It is time. Food is such a staple of the Picnic that I checked with Judi Baldwin (Ms Picnic) to fine out some of the eats that will be available. This is not all of them. So, two BBQ trucks – Yellow Jacket and Phat Daddy, Flounder’s, Bee’s Kitchen, Bowl Behavior, 4 States Tacos, and local vendors like the FFA pulled pork. You do realize that there aren’t enough mealtimes in three days to even sample all of this. I’ll try.

The T-shirts are here and they are all sold out. However, we will keep a waiting list and call you is someone doesn’t pick up theirs. Every T-shirt comes with a sticker that is the same picture that is on the T-shirt. We will have stickers to sell for $3 each unless we run out of those, too.

Happy Picnic.

KSL