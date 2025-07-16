From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

The El Dorado Springs Police Department has announced it is actively reviewing the death of Tory Richards, whose body was discovered on Nov. 27, 2022, in a creek bed near the 100 block of North Jackson Street.

According to a news release issued on July 9, 2025, in a social media post, the department is seeking any additional information from the public. Residents who may have seen or spoken with Richards in the days leading up to her death are encouraged to contact the department at (417) 876-2313. Chief of Police Brett Dawn issued the release and noted that Detective Frank Lambrecht is currently overseeing the case.

At the time of the original incident, police stated there was “no apparent evidence of foul play.” The Cedar County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The announcement has been met with both support and skepticism. While some in the community welcome the renewed attention to Richards’ case, others have questioned the motive behind reopening it now, particularly as Detective Lambrecht is rumored to be considering a run for Cedar County Sheriff. Although this has not been confirmed, the timing has prompted some to question whether the review is driven by justice or by political optics.

Several readers of The El Dorado Sun have expressed frustration. “Why didn’t the great detective do this investigation when it happened?” one resident asked. “Was he doing what he does best—stereotyping? What does he know now? I think he owes us a little more.” Another sent us, “The family deserved that effort the first time. If they find something now, everyone—including the detective and the coroner—owes us answers.”

While this renewed interest in the case has attracted attention from outside voices—some of whom have previously cycled through both local papers and left behind more confusion than clarity—it’s worth reminding readers that The El Dorado Sun remains your consistent, community-rooted source for rural reporting. We’re here to ask the questions that matter most to those who knew Tory Richards, lived near her, and still want answers. We’ve followed this story from the beginning, and we’ll continue to follow it—without theatrics, without spin, and personal agendas.

Whether this investigation leads to new developments or simply reopens old wounds, the community deserves transparency, and the family deserves a full and thorough review this time.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.