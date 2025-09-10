I want to thank our friends at Schell City for helping with pictures since I couldn’t be there.

The Walker Fun Days are this weekend and I hope to get some help there, too.

We’re working on the design for the 2026 Picnic T-Shirt. We plan to feature the two Picnic Committee members that retired, Judi Baldwin and Debbie Floyd and Ron Alumbaugh. ‘How’ exactly is what we’re working on. We’re going to give them one more Picnic – a victory lap so to speak.

Some leaves are changing in my yard. I think they are the red buds, but I’m really looking for the big trees to shed a few. I was looking at a“tree map” this morning and we are a long way from a true fall.

KSL