I’ve got a new name – Pop Pop. That’s what my two year old granddaughter, June, calls me when she detects that her momma, Adrian Long Gilfoil, is on the phone with me.

Yes, she turned two on July 7, walking and talking and a real fire cracker.

I’ve got the proof that she has seen Pop Pop – pictures of her on my lap in my easy chair when she was a tiny baby.

Her hair is auburn. Her momma is partial to red heads. Grandma Boultinghouse was the only one of five sisters who was not red headed.

Gwen and her son, Josh, were just here to test my blood and give me my morning pills and insulin shot. They plan to return about five or six p.m. Adrian’s husband’s grandfather said, “getting old is not for sissies.” He was right.

They moved Kimball to Community Springs Thursday from the Joplin hospital. Her voice is stronger and they are exercising her hard. One member of the ElDo city council. Gabby Kinnett, works there. A chance for her to get even if Kimball ticked her off. I don’t see any problem.

It looks like I’m going to have to delete Stockton State Park Marina from my fishing report. The guide won’t return my calls. The late Marvin Yarnell was a friend of mine when he owned the marina and was the southern commissioner. He took me turkey hunting n Kansas. The gobbler we called in walked in front of my shotgun. I carried him back to the vehicle. His brother shot a hen by mistake and we carried him high. He didn’t carry his hen any where.

I just learned that my son-in-law, Cain Gilfoil, had surgery on a ruptured knee tendon. Sounds like most of the audits in the family are ailing in some way. We wish Cain a speedy recovery. Just another patient for Adrian. She’s already got two rowdy sons plus a two year old daughter. When it rains, it pours.

Enough surprises, please.

KL