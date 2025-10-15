From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

The El Dorado Springs City Council met in regular session Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at City Hall with the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call opening the evening’s agenda.

After approving the minutes from the Sept. 15 meeting, council members moved swiftly through a trio of ordinances—each earning both first and second readings in the same sitting.

The first, Bill 25-5 (Ordinance 1975), authorizes an agreement between the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and the city, keeping El Dorado Springs in step with state infrastructure requirements.

The council then considered Bill 25-6 (Ordinance 1976), which amends appropriations in all city funds—a housekeeping move that keeps spending aligned with actual revenues and departmental needs.

Finally, the evening’s most anticipated item—Bill 25-7 (Ordinance 1977)—set the city’s comprehensive budget for fiscal year 2025-26. With a few questions and plenty of paperwork, the new budget was adopted after discussion.

Following reports from the city clerk and city manager, the mayor and council offered closing remarks before adjourning.

Copies of all ordinances and resolutions are available for public inspection at City Hall, 135 W. Spring St., at least 24 hours before each meeting.

Note: Editor’s note: Ordinance numbers and details are based on the city’s posted agenda for the Oct. 6, 2025, meeting. Please let us know of any corrections. We apologize for any misprints or errors.