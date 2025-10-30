You probably didn’t notice that I was away from the newspaper for the last four weeks. That is because of the incredible work of Gwen Nickerson assisted by Melanie Chance.

Gwen has always helped with the newspaper, but all of a sudden she was called upon to do the whole thing – four times. I applaud her tremendous work and dedication.

I was in the hospital. My hip replacement when very smoothly, but two days later I was besieged by various ailments that took me to Mercy in Joplin and eventually to Community Springs. I was released the day of my sister-in-law’s funeral.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Gwen.

Halloween will be the fiftieth wedding anniversary for Kenny and me. I wanted a day wasn’t hard to forget.